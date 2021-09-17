Change management tools and techniques

From PostgreSQL wiki
Jump to: navigation, search

This page describes various tools and methodologies for conducting database changes and deploying them. It includes tools to manage schema changes (via patches, or by adding complete SQL files), sproc changes and data migrations.

Schema management tools

Functions deployment

Presentations

Miscellaneous

Retrieved from "https://wiki.postgresql.org/index.php?title=Change_management_tools_and_techniques&oldid=36441"