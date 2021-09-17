Change management tools and techniques
This page describes various tools and methodologies for conducting database changes and deploying them. It includes tools to manage schema changes (via patches, or by adding complete SQL files), sproc changes and data migrations.
Schema management tools
- Versioning by Hubert "depesz" Lubaczewski blog post
- Sqitch by David Wheeler official website
- Schema evolution manager (sem) by Gilt Groupe PGDay NYC 2013 presentation
- Pyrseas
- DBSteward
- PGmigrate
- migra: like diff but for PostgreSQL schemas by djrobstep
- PostgresCompare
- pgquarrel
- Tusker by Michael P. Jung
- metagration by Michel Pelletier
- Migrate
Functions deployment
- fdiff by Joel Jacobson blog post
- Schema-based API versioning by Valentine Gogichashvili
Presentations
- ALTER DATABASE ADD SANITY by Alexey Klyukin
- Your database migrations are bad and you should feel bad by djrobstep
Miscellaneous
- Database Lab Engine – thin clones for PostgreSQL (includes DB Migration Checker)